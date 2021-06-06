The aim of the scheme is also to encourage charity among youth, project owners and companies to enable crowdfunding of endowments. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultation has launched a table endowment concept in a restaurant with the aim of encouraging young restaurant owners to contribute to innovative endowments and humanitarian work.

Zainab Juma Al-Tamimi Zainab Juma Al-Tamimi, Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultation said: “The number of restaurants participating in the “Table in a Restaurant” endowment has reached 27 restaurants, since the launch of the initiative before the month of Ramadan. With this the aim is to allocate the income of one or more tables in a restaurant or allocate a percentage of the restaurant’s income, to a charitable endowment that serves the community.”

She added: “The opportunity is also available for home-based food entrepreneurs to contribute part of the proceeds of their projects.”

Features

Al-Tamimi said: "What distinguishes the initiative is that, in addition to their enjoyment of the meal, the value of the meal they will pay will flow into the establishment of a charitable endowment and they will be part of the contributors to this innovative endowment. Contributing restaurant owners will also receive the Dubai Endowment Sign in recognition of their efforts and contribution to sustainable giving."

Revenue

She explained that the proceeds will be calculated after six months of participation, and they will be invested in establishing an endowment that serves the areas of educating orphans, supporting widows, people of determination, paying electricity costs and housing rent, providing water for poor countries, as well as providing food and treating patients. The Dubai Endowment Mark will also be awarded to restaurants that participate in the campaign after one year of participation.

“This endowment is an opportunity for restaurant owners, companies and hotels in the field of food to contribute to this innovative endowment and to be part of sustainable humanitarian projects to serve society and humanity. The UAE is always a pioneer and initiative in charitable work,” she said.

Participants

Restaurant owners spoke about their participation in the campaign, and Ahmed Abdel Karim said: “My participation in the innovative endowment by allocating a table in my restaurant “Three Fils” is an opportunity for me to serve humanity in an innovative way.”

Ibrahim Al-Malouhi expressed his happiness to participate in this innovative concept by allocating a table in his café “The Espresso Lab”, so that its proceeds would go to serve humanity and charitable work. He said: “Our participation in the initiative comes with the aim of giving back to the community and fulfilling our national responsibilities to support the country’s march in the field of charitable work.”