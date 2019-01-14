Emirati social media influencer Abdul Aziz, better known as Binbaz said the law is a positive step that has helped regulate the social media industry. The influencer with 4.9 million followers on Instagram, said many people have been taking advantage of social media for personal gain. “Before the law, some companies would reach out to influencers but have no way of guaranteeing if they will deliver. The license limits influencers to those who are professional,” he added.