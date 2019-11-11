Booking Dubai Taxi will be a smooth affair from December 7 this year Image Credit: Gulf News/archive

Dubai: Come December, booking a taxi ride will be a smooth affair as the average cab waiting time will reduce from 11 minutes to only 3.5 minutes in Dubai.

Also, booking a taxi will take only 10 seconds instead of two to three minutes. The revolutionary changes will come in to affect from December 7, 2019 when the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)will completely migrate its existing taxi Booking and Dispatch services to Hala e-hailing cab, the joint venture between RTA and Careem.

The move heralds a shift from the interactive voice response system of taxi booking in Dubai to Hala e-hailing system on the Careem app to improve quality and positive uptake since the launch of Hala in September 2019.

“This step marks a major shift of Dubai Taxi booking process from the call centre to Hala. It is part of RTA’s strategic drive to support Dubai Government’s Smart City initiative. This transition comes after a landmark one-millionth booking within days after the official launch of Hala service on 29 August 2019,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

Ahmed

The full transition of taxi booking and dispatch services to Hala platform will start on December 7, 2019. Several actions have been put into effect in order to guarantee a smooth transition for customers who are used to calling 04-2080808 to order a Dubai Taxi.

“The step contributes to RTA’s objective of revamping taxi services in Dubai making the service more accessible through e-hailing, and at the same time advancing the integration of public transit means,” said Bahrozyan.

Among the additional benefits that customers will enjoy from this innovative way of booking a Dubai taxi, is the ability to raise any questions or concerns directly via the Careem in-app chat.

Safety and lost and found issues will remain to be handled by RTA’s Call Centre (8009090). Customers will also be able to book taxis from all over Dubai with a shorter estimated time of arrival.

Highlighting the importance of the transition, Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala, said: “Our mission is to offer the best experience to customers when booking a ride in Dubai. The migration of the Dubai Taxi booking process to Hala will continue to ensure the most efficient experience for customers, connecting users to the closest Dubai Taxi at the touch of a button.”

Clemence

Hala customers will get a booking confirmation in less than 10 seconds, get a taxi in an average of 3.5 minutes, and benefit from an enhanced experience with an average quality rating of 4.8/5 stars. Hala offers its customers a smarter way to get around Dubai by knowing their fare upfront, driver details, tracking their route, and paying through cash or credit card.

Watch the difference