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Six top property picks at the Emaar Private Showcase this Thursday

Explore six Emaar communities offering buyers and investors an early advantage

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Palace Villas Ostra, The Oasis by Emaar
Palace Villas Ostra, The Oasis by Emaar

1. The Oasis

Emaar's most exclusive villa destination

If there is one Emaar community luxury buyers and long-term investors are watching closely, it is The Oasis. Designed around crystal lagoons, lush landscapes and resort-style living, the master-planned villa community offers exceptional privacy, generous space and premium waterfront living. With limited inventory and sustained global demand, it has quickly become one of Dubai's most talked-about addresses. As luxury real estate continues to outperform the wider market, The Oasis presents a compelling opportunity for buyers seeking one of Emaar's future flagship destinations.

2. The Heights

Dubai's next growth corridor

Every property cycle creates a location that surprises the market, and The Heights is positioning itself to become exactly that. As Emaar's next major master community, it offers buyers an opportunity to enter at an early stage before future infrastructure and development potentially drive values higher. Planned with expansive green spaces, modern amenities and excellent connectivity, The Heights is attracting investors looking to stay ahead of the curve.

3. The Valley

Family living with investment appeal

The Valley has become one of Emaar's biggest success stories, consistently attracting both end-users and investors. Spacious townhouses and villas, extensive parks, schools, sports facilities and family-focused amenities create a complete lifestyle destination. Every new launch has generated strong buyer interest, reflecting sustained confidence in the community. Visitors will discover why The Valley continues to combine everyday liveability with healthy long-term appreciation.

4. Emaar South

Growth around Dubai's future hub

Located close to Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City Dubai and major infrastructure developments, Emaar South is rapidly emerging as one of Dubai's most strategic investment destinations. Competitive entry prices, attractive rental prospects and a steady pipeline of launches have made it popular with both first-time investors and experienced buyers. With significant growth planned across the surrounding region, the community offers buyers an opportunity to invest where Dubai's next chapter is already unfolding.

5. Dubai Creek Harbour

Iconic waterfront lifestyle

Dubai Creek Harbour represents Emaar's vision for the next generation of waterfront living. Combining spectacular skyline views with premium residences, marina living and an expanding mix of retail, hospitality and entertainment, the community continues to strengthen its reputation as one of Dubai's most desirable addresses. Ongoing development makes it an attractive option for buyers seeking both luxury and long-term investment potential.

6. Expo Living

Dubai's smart city future

Built around the legacy of Expo City Dubai, Expo Living is emerging as one of the city's most exciting residential destinations. Designed around sustainability, innovation and smart urban living, it appeals to professionals, families and forward-looking investors. Supported by world-class infrastructure and continued government investment, the community offers more than a home. It provides an opportunity to become part of Dubai's long-term vision for future-ready living.

Whether buyers are searching for a luxury villa, a family home or their next investment opportunity, The Emaar Private Showcase offers a rare chance to compare multiple Emaar communities, engage directly with specialists and gain priority access to projects before they reach the wider market. With residences starting from Dh1.26 million, the event promises valuable insights for anyone looking to make their next property move with confidence.

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Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026 | Time: 10am to 1pm

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