Six top property picks at the Emaar Private Showcase this Thursday

If there is one Emaar community luxury buyers and long-term investors are watching closely, it is The Oasis. Designed around crystal lagoons, lush landscapes and resort-style living, the master-planned villa community offers exceptional privacy, generous space and premium waterfront living. With limited inventory and sustained global demand, it has quickly become one of Dubai's most talked-about addresses. As luxury real estate continues to outperform the wider market, The Oasis presents a compelling opportunity for buyers seeking one of Emaar's future flagship destinations.