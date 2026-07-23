Realtor Signature Properties, Gulf News to host exclusive Emaar property showcase

Invitation-only event provides priority access to Emaar’s latest launches
As Dubai’s property market continues to attract strong interest from both investors and end users, early access to new developments is increasingly becoming a key differentiator for buyers seeking value, choice and long-term growth potential.
Against this backdrop, Realtor Signature Properties in association with Gulf News, will host The Emaar Private Showcase on July 30, 2026, at the Gulf News premises.
The invitation-only event will provide attendees with an exclusive opportunity to explore a curated portfolio of Emaar apartments, townhouses, villas and mansions before they are introduced to the wider market. Bringing multiple developments together under one roof, the showcase is designed to help buyers compare communities, evaluate opportunities and gain insights into upcoming launches.
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Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026 | Time: 10am to 1pm
According to Ashish Chauhan, Director of Realtor Signature Properties, buyer behaviour has evolved significantly in recent years, with purchasing decisions increasingly guided by long-term considerations rather than short-term gains.
“Today's buyers are more informed and are looking beyond just a property purchase,” he said. “They are focusing on location, developer credibility, lifestyle offerings and long-term appreciation potential.”
He added that demand continues to shift towards communities that offer a complete lifestyle experience.
“We are seeing strong interest in communities that offer a complete ecosystem rather than standalone buildings. This is why we have selected Emaar projects across different segments, from luxury villas to waterfront and emerging growth communities, giving buyers an opportunity to explore options based on their investment goals and lifestyle preferences.”
A key focus of the event is giving attendees access to projects at an early stage, an advantage that can be particularly valuable in a competitive market where sought-after launches often attract strong demand.
“Early access has become a key advantage in Dubai’s real estate market,” Chauhan said. “With strong demand for quality developments, the best opportunities are often available during the initial stages of a launch.”
He noted that investors benefit from attractive entry pricing and a wider range of unit choices, while end users gain access to preferred layouts and locations within a development.
“Being able to evaluate projects before they reach the wider market allows buyers to make more informed decisions and secure value for the long term,” he said.
Visitors to The Emaar Private Showcase will have the opportunity to engage directly with Emaar specialists, explore flexible payment plans and receive personalised guidance aligned with their individual objectives. The event will also offer insights into future developments and market trends, helping attendees better understand the opportunities available across Emaar’s portfolio.
With residences starting from Dh1.26 million, the showcase is expected to appeal to first-time buyers, lifestyle upgraders and seasoned investors alike. Positioned as a premium, invitation-led experience, the event aims to provide a more informed and personalised environment for those seeking early access to some of Dubai’s most anticipated residential opportunities.