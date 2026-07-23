Realtor Signature Properties, Gulf News to host exclusive Emaar property showcase

According to Ashish Chauhan, Director of Realtor Signature Properties, buyer behaviour has evolved significantly in recent years, with purchasing decisions increasingly guided by long-term considerations rather than short-term gains.

“Today's buyers are more informed and are looking beyond just a property purchase,” he said. “They are focusing on location, developer credibility, lifestyle offerings and long-term appreciation potential.”

He added that demand continues to shift towards communities that offer a complete lifestyle experience.

“We are seeing strong interest in communities that offer a complete ecosystem rather than standalone buildings. This is why we have selected Emaar projects across different segments, from luxury villas to waterfront and emerging growth communities, giving buyers an opportunity to explore options based on their investment goals and lifestyle preferences.”