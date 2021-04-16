Five of the lucky winners are from Kerala; they won Dh166,667 each

Hostess Aishwarya Ajit during the 20th Mahzooz live weekly draw. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Six lucky Indian expats — five of them coming from Kerala — walked away with Dh166,667 each after sharing the Dh1 million second-tier prize in the 20th weekly Mahzooz draw.

They matched five out of six winning numbers 1-7-12-33-41-46. One of them, Robert, 69, who is originally from Kerala, said: “I participated in the draw for the first time. A few of my colleagues play so I decided to give it a try as well. I was under quarantine so I only found out that I won when my colleague called. It was a great moment for me.”

Robert Robert, a UAE resident of 40 years living in the UAE, said he will give the winnings to his daughter. “My daughter is getting married soon so I will gift her the money. For me the money is good, but for her it will be great,” he added.

More winners

Muhamed Another Keralite, 35-year-old Muhamed, who works in the in the insurance industry, is another big winner. The father of three said: “I received an email from Mahzooz and saw that I had won. I was really surprised. The money will go a long way for me as I can now pay off some debts and invest into my children’s future.”

Ibrahim Abdul Among the six Indian winners, only Ibrahim Abdul is not from Kerala. The 34-year-old IT professional, who lives in Umm Al Quwain with his family, said: “This win will be life-changing for me over the next few months. This wonderful prize will go a long way towards covering day-to-day expenses for my family.

How to join Mahzooz

The grand Dh50 million first prize is yet to be won. The next Mahzooz draw is scheduled on Saturday (April 17) at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering at Mahzooz website.

Mahzooz partners with Rashid Centre for People of Determination

Meanwhile EWINGS, the operator of Mahzooz draw, has signed a contribution agreement with Rashid Centre for People of Determination to build a sensory garden for students of the centre to promote their physical fitness, mood, cognition, and overall long-term health.

“Sponsoring this garden and supporting the Rashid Centre is aligned with our corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy which prioritises giving back to the wider UAE community and helping those in need,” noted Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS. “We believe in diversity, inclusion, and supporting people of determination in our community, so we are humbled to collaborate with the Rashid Centre,” he added.