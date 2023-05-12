1. Should expats in UAE remit?

Indian rupee to stay weak, Philippine peso to fall further, Pakistani rupee to rise: here's what you should do this month

2. Dubai Metro, bus: Get a blue nol card and save money

Recover your balance if your nol card gets lost, and get a special discount on fares.

3. The 400,000 Chinese expatriates’ community in the UAE: What makes them build lives in the UAE

It all started with trade, today it is about a way of life

4. UAE Corporate Tax: 'Transfer pricing' update affects these entities

Group entities with at least Dh200 million must maintain documentation

5. Eid Al Adha 2023: 9 countries that offer visa-on-arrival to UAE residents

Here are the most popular destinations to book your last-minute Eid trip

