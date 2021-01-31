DED has fined 26 establishments in Dubai, while Dubai Municipality has issued warnings to two commercial establishments for not adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has stopped one event at a shopping centre and closed down a salon for violation of COVID-19 safety measures, over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) closed down two more shops for violating COVID-19 health protocol. This was announced on Sunday.

While DED issued fines to 26 others for not adhering to the precautionary measures set to limit the spread of COVID-19, Dubai Municipality issued warnings to two commercial establishments.

As many as 84 outlets were closed by the municipality and nine others were shut by DED until January 28 this year. Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) had also closed down 23 establishments and fined 238 others during the same period over violations of COVID-19 safety protocol.

Around 6,500 business establishments in Dubai were either closed or issued fines and stern warnings since March 2020 for not adhering to the precautionary measures against COVID-19, the civic body announced on Friday.

Dubai Municipality had also said it had consistently carried out half a million inspections since March last year to ensure public health and safety.

The municipality had beefed up inspections and said that it was committed to ensuring adherence to all precautionary measures by commercial establishments such as eateries, salons, laundries, gyms and other sports and entertainment facilities for the safety of all.