Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 2,948 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 303,609, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
As many as 12 more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 850.
A total of 4,189 Covid-19 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 276,958. This means that there are currently 25,801 active cases in the country.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 184,260 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.