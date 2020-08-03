Two episodes will be held every weekend to unveil remaining winners of the cars

Officials from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry with Salman Al-Ansari, one of the winners of the BMW X2. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Three shoppers have each won a BMW X2 in the ‘Shopping Promotions’ quiz show broadcast on Sharjah TV during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the winners, who include an Emirati boy, Salman Al Ansari, and another Emirati, Maryam Salem Al Muhairi. The other winner is Pakistani Nawab Imran. The show comes as part of the monthlong ‘Sharjah Shopping Promotions’ being held under the theme ‘Smile, You Are in Sharjah’.

The show also included various prizes and gift vouchers valued at Dh5,000 and cash prizes valued at Dh2,500. This in addition to two-day hotel stays across Sharjah hotels, as well as offers and discounts ranging from 25 to 75 per cent on global brands.

Weekly winners

Congratulating the winners, Ebrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director, SCCI Economic Relations and Marketing and general coordinator of the promotions, said, “Two episodes of the programme will be organised every Thursday and Friday. The show ‘Shopping Promotions’ will be broadcast on Sharjah TV to unveil the remaining winners of the BMW X2, in addition to other weekly prizes.”

He added, “The shopping malls and retail stores in Sharjah have seen a big turnout from shoppers to make the most of the great deals and discounts offered. With every spend of Dh200, shoppers will have the chance to get valuable prizes.”

Increased sales

Al Jarwan pointed to a noticeable increase in sales volume, where the organising committee has recorded purchase transactions worth Dh300 million since the campaign launch date until the beginning of August.

“These numbers reflect the success of the objectives of this exceptional season of Sharjah Shopping Promotions, which was launched by the SCCI to bolster Sharjah’s retail sector following the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic.”

Jamal Bu Zinjal, Head of Media Department, SCCI, called on shoppers and visitors to make the most of the deals and discounts, especially with the approach of the new academic year.