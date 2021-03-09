Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, has been named winner of the First Arab Lady of the Year award.
The Arab Women Authority announced on Tuesday that the award recognises the role Sheikha Latifa played in the resurgence of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector and her support for innovative cultural initiatives that have enriched the local and regional cultural landscape.
Leadership
Mohammed Al Dulaimi, Secretary-General of the Arab Women Authority, said that the Board of Trustees of the Arab Women Authority unanimously approved the award for Sheikha Latifa in appreciation of her contributions to the development of cultural and creative products, her leadership in launching initiatives aimed at strengthening the region’s cultural sector and her support for the creative arts, which has enriched Arab societies by promoting aesthetic and human values.
Devotion
Al Dulaimi added: “We are proud that an Arab woman has devoted herself to enhancing the stature of art and culture and highlighting the vital role this sector plays in promoting engagement between the Arab world and other civilisations throughout history.” In her capacity as the chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and a member of the Dubai Council, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed is currently leading the implementation of a visionary strategy to transform Dubai into a global cultural centre and a vibrant hub for artistic and creative activity.
The Award
The First Arab Lady Award, launched by the Arab League in 2004, is presented every four years to an Arab woman who has made exceptional contributions to humanitarian and creative development that has advanced Arab societies.
Sheikha Latifa will be honoured at a ceremony which will be announced by the Arab Women Authority later.