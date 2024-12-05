Sheikh Mohammed reveals secret shopper team’s report
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday revealed what his secret shopper team found about how accessible top officials are for residents. Read more…
Bitcoin exceeds $100,000 for the first time
President-elect Donald Trump's pick of a crypto proponent to be the next head of the US securities regulator lifted Bitcoin to a record $100,000 as traders warmed to the prospect of relaxed regulations. Read more…
How to avoid Dh2,000 fines on Dubai Metro
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has put in place strict rules in place to ensure a smooth and safe commute for everyone. So, before you dash to the platform or push your way through a crowd, take a moment to familiarise yourself with the rules. Read more…
Riyadh Metro now running: Routes, fares explained
Travelling around Riyadh has just become more convenient and affordable, thanks to the highly anticipated launch of the Riyadh Metro on December 1. This mega project is designed to tackle traffic congestion and transform mobility in Saudi Arabia’s capital. If you are curious about the routes currently in operation or want details on fares, here is everything you need to know. Read more…