Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday received a telephone call from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, who offered his condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed also received a telephone call from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, offering his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The Vice-President also received a telephone call from King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, who extended his condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamdan.