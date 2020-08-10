Dubai: Shoppers in Dubai were in for a surprise when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, popped in to a mall with his entourage of officials on Sunday afternoon.
Photos of Sheikh Mohammed at ibn Battuta Mall were quickly circulated across social networking sites in the UAE as the Ruler of Dubai was briefed during the visit about the promotional offers in shops, as well as the people's turnout at commercial centres and restaurants during the 23rd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).
“Greetings @HHShkMohd and thank you for your visit. Everyone present in the mall were happy to meet you, and from those who are currently facing a difficult time in their countries, we say thank you for your optimistic message and positive spirit,” tweeted Abood Al Jasmy.
This visit comes within the framework of Sheikh Mohammed's follow-up to the various economic sectors and commercial centres, as the Ruler of Dubai continues to visit a number of places in the city.
Last week, Sheikh Mohammed was seen on a bicycle in the Jumeirah Beach neighbourhood while inspecting the progress of business in Dubai.
During the inspection tour, Sheikh Mohammed was assured of the precautionary measures taken at the shopping centre to receive visitors, and was also briefed about the promotions and facilities aimed to promote a healthy and vibrant economy in Dubai while residents adapt to the new normal.