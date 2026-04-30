Sheikh Mohammed honours winners of Erth Dubai Awards

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the winners of the ‘Erth Dubai Awards,’ one of the largest awards dedicated to cultural and social documentation, for their contributions to preserving Dubai’s living memory, strengthening its national identity, and enhancing community documentation as a pillar of national awareness and identity. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, was also present.