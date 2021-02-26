Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended part of the third edition of UAE Tour, a main stop for the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Tour, in which 140 professional riders representing 20 world teams took part.
His Highness, accompanied by Director General of Dubai’s Protocol Department Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, greeted the cyclists as they headed towards Burj Khalifa before completing course to Palm Jumeirah.
The UAE Tour is set to conclude tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness said that the participation of world’s elite cyclists and international teams in the UAE Tour is a testament of the confidence in UAE’s ability to organise major sports events.
Joining him in greeting the cyclists were Secretary General of Dubai’s Sports Council Saeed Mohammad Hareb and the General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council Aref Hamad Al Awani.