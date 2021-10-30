Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has fulfilled the wish of 7-year-old girl, who tried earlier to take a picture with him at Expo 2020 but couldn't.
In a video shared online, the girl appeared crying asking her mum to take her again to the Expo site to meet Sheikh Mohammmed and take a memorable photo with him.
After seeing the video, Sheikh Mohammed met her at Expo and fulfilled her wish. Photos of the Dubai Ruler meeting the young girl have been shared online, with the girl crying tears of joy as Sheikh Mohammed held her close.
In a heartfelt gesture, the footage shows the girl rushing to Sheikh Mohammed, who hugged her and wiped her tears off. The girl looks afterward cheerful and extremely happy, thanking Sheikh Mohammed for fulfilling her wish of meeting him and sharing a memorial moment of her life with the visionary leader.