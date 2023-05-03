Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today directed the support of Sudanese people stranded in the UAE due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and providing their needs.
Sheikh Mohammed directed the immediate support and follow-up of the Sudanese people stranded in the UAE, providing them with healthcare and shelter, in addition to working with all the competent authorities to ensure their safe return to their country at a later date.
Yesterday, he had ordered the immediate provision of humanitarian aid to Sudanese displaced by the conflict in their country. The aid, including food, medical supplies and tents will be provided through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and will help those most affected by the displacement.