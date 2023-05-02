Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the immediate provision of humanitarian aid to Sudanese displaced by the conflict in their country.
The aid, including food, medical supplies and tents will be provided through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and will help those most affected by the displacement.
Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the UAE and Sudan share strong bonds of friendship and mutual respect, highlighting the cultural and historical connections that unite the two nations.
He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to supporting its fellow Arab nations, and its unwavering dedication to extending aid and assistance in times of crisis as a reflection of its deeply held humanitarian principles.
The UAE has a long history of providing humanitarian and development assistance to countries in need, and this step embodies the country’s commitment to humanitarian work and its core principles.
The UAE has consistently been one of the world’s largest donors of development assistance relative to its national income.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is committed to achieving humanitarian goals and objectives without any discrimination based on gender, race, or religion. Founded in 2015, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives serves as a supportive umbrella for numerous charitable and humanitarian institutions and initiatives launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
Today, it comprises dozens of institutions and initiatives that carry out charitable and humanitarian programmes across five main pillars — humanitarian and relief aid, healthcare and disease control, education and knowledge dissemination, future innovation and leadership, and community empowerment — to support humanitarian work. By promoting sustainability and expanding its positive impact, the initiative fosters a culture of hope in the region and the world, contributing to the desired development for a better future.