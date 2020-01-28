Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday mourned the death of famous basketball Basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a tweet.
In the tweet, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sadness in the sudden death of Kobe and described Kobe as a "man full of enterprise, who inspired generations." adding " a star who thrilled fans with his performance & talent."
Sheikh Mohammad extended his sincere condolences to the family of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash on a steep hillside in the dense morning fog in Southern California on Sunday.
According to police records 9 people were killed when the helicopter crashed into a hillside and left no survivors.
Kobe visit to UAE
Fondly known as the “Black Mamba”, the National Basketball Association (NBA) star visited the UAE in 2013 to take part in a health and fitness weekend focusing on diabetes awareness.
In a telephone interview with Gulf News, Bryant had said: “The first things kids need to do is really and genuinely love the game. Basketball is a passion for me and it needs to be a passion for them as well.”