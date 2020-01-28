Bryant, who won five NBA championships passed away in a helicopter crash on Saturday night

A tribute is shown on the video board during a moment of silence acknowledging Kobe Bryant before the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors at the AT&T Center. Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday mourned the death of famous basketball Basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a tweet.

In the tweet, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sadness in the sudden death of Kobe and described Kobe as a "man full of enterprise, who inspired generations." adding " a star who thrilled fans with his performance & talent."

Sheikh Mohammad extended his sincere condolences to the family of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash on a steep hillside in the dense morning fog in Southern California on Sunday.

According to police records 9 people were killed when the helicopter crashed into a hillside and left no survivors.

Kobe visit to UAE

Fondly known as the “Black Mamba”, the National Basketball Association (NBA) star visited the UAE in 2013 to take part in a health and fitness weekend focusing on diabetes awareness.