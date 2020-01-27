"Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash," read the Twitter post

LA county firefighters on the scene of a helicopter crash that reportedly killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas on Sunday. Image Credit: REUTERS

New Delhi: As the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna sent shockwaves across the world, Twitter went berserk over a freaky 2012 tweet from a random user who allegedly posted about Bryant's death in a helicopter crash.

Bryant was killed along with his teenage daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed in Southern California on Sunday.

On November 24, 2012, a user named @dotNoso allegedly posted about the 18-time NBA All-Star basketball legend dying in a helicopter crash.

"Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash," read the Twitter post.

The user, however, did not remove the old post despite social media users requesting him to do so.

Once the post was rediscovered, the Tweeple hammered the user who apologized, saying "I am sorry" after the news of Bryant's untimely demise broke out.

The user, however, did not remove the old post despite social media users requesting him to do so.

Some users alleged the tweet is completely fake.

"How did you use Carbon V2.5 in 2012 while V2.4.31 was released in 2015?" said one user.

Another replied: "This doesn't prove that it's fake. All of the tweets from this account around this date are sent from "Carbon v2.5". It has to be a Twitter bug or something".

"The date was edited by a 3rd party app, chill guys," said another.

"The original Carbon app launched in 2011 (see their old username @CarbonAndroid). It did exist when this was posted," added another user.

The post, however, led to some users starting weird demands from @dotNoso.

"Do trump next," commented one Twitter user.

Another tweeted: "Please say Kejriwal is going to lose the Delhi election".