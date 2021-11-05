Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his Twitter account on Friday evening to send out Diwali greetings.
Diwali is the annual Indian festival of lights, celebrated with fanfare by expats in the UAE as well.
“Happy Diwali to all who celebrate .. Hope a healthy and wealthy year ahead for all..”, tweeted Sheikh Mohammed, who has more than 10.6 million followers on Twitter.
On Thursday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had offered Diwali greetings to those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world.