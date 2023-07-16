1. Watch: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's kind gesture wins hearts, video goes viral

Video of a kind gesture by Sheikh Mohamed to two Asian residents has gone viral

2. Kuwait announces new guidelines for 2024 Hajj season

Efforts to curb high prices; Ministry of Awqaf to announce cost reduction mechanism soon

3. How an Abu Dhabi family has kept a popular restaurant tradition alive

'Urban Treasure' Abu Kabi Kabab Restaurant & Grills’ owner retraces its journey

4. Saudi Arabia: Kaaba’s Kiswa to change as Hijri year 1445 begins

Ten-stage process ensures Kaaba’s drapery meets highest standards

5. India’s IIT-Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi

The IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus is set to launch its academic programmes in January 2024

