1. Watch: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's kind gesture wins hearts, video goes viral
Video of a kind gesture by Sheikh Mohamed to two Asian residents has gone viral
2. Kuwait announces new guidelines for 2024 Hajj season
Efforts to curb high prices; Ministry of Awqaf to announce cost reduction mechanism soon
3. How an Abu Dhabi family has kept a popular restaurant tradition alive
'Urban Treasure' Abu Kabi Kabab Restaurant & Grills’ owner retraces its journey
4. Saudi Arabia: Kaaba’s Kiswa to change as Hijri year 1445 begins
Ten-stage process ensures Kaaba’s drapery meets highest standards
5. India’s IIT-Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi
The IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus is set to launch its academic programmes in January 2024