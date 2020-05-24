His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces exchanges Eid greetings on a video call with family Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces posted a video on his Instagram account where Sheikh Mohamed and the family share a virtual Eid Al Fitr greeting with Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed.

In the video posted by Sheikh Mohamed, a number of children from the family can be seen exchanging the greetings with Sheikh Tahnoun early on Sunday morning after performing Eid Al Fitr prayers.

On his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohamed also posted the video with a message saying, “During a video call, I had a great conversation with Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed. Let us continue to stay the course and get through this period together as safely as we can. Once again, I wish you and your families a healthy and blessed Eid Al Fitr.”