Sheikh Hamdan shares viral video of elephants enjoying the rain in Dubai

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai just took to Instagram to share a clip of elephants enjoying the rain in Dubai.

He shared the short clip with his 16.3 million followers.

The short video shows five African elephants grazing on desert plants, with the Dubai skyline in the background, with overcast skies.

Heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning was reported across the UAE this morning.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, overcast skies and rain is expected till Wednesday afternoon.

This is not the first time the Crown Prince of Dubai has shared videos of rainy weather.

He took to his Instagram Stories to post videos of rain in Dubai today.

Earlier this year, on March 9, he shared several clips from his day out in the desert on a rainy day.