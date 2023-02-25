Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has welcomed a new addition to his family, a baby boy named Mohammed.
The news was shared by Sheikh Hamdan on his Instagram "Story" feature, accompanied by a heartwarming photo of a pair of hands holding the baby's tiny feet.
The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations and blessings from Sheikh Hamdan's followers, with citizens, residents, and social media users alike taking to Instagram to express their joy and offer their well-wishes for the newborn.
Many expressed their hopes that the baby boy will grow up to be a good person with many positive qualities that will be recognized by all.
In the post, Sheikh Hamdan also shared a prayer asking God to make the newborn bloom well and become a blessing for his family. This is Sheikh Hamdan's third child, following the birth of his twin boy and girl in May 2021.
On the twins' first birthday, Sheikh Hamdan shared photos to commemorate the occasion, showing his love and dedication to his growing family.
The arrival of baby Mohammed has brought further joy and happiness to the Al Maktoum family and to the people of Dubai, who join in wishing them all the best as they welcome their newest member.