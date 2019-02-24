Abu Dhabi: As many as 149 people died in road traffic accidents in Abu Dhabi last year. The number, however, is a 25 per cent drop from 2017, when 199 fatalities were registered.
Releasing the annual statistics on road traffic accidents in the emirate last year, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Sunday that a total of 120 motorists received injuries, down from 149 in 2017.
The overall percentage of casualties per 100,000 residents also showed an improvement, as it dropped from 5.72 in 2017 to 4.2 last year, whereas the number of major injuries also declined from 4.2 to 3.3 per 100,000 residents. Deaths caused by run-over accidents during the year 2018 decreased by 38 per cent compared to 2017.