Paris: The tree-lined avenues of Champs Elysees Avenue in the French capital Paris now feature banners of Sharjah’s global campaign, ‘If you’re into something, you’re into books’.
The campaign, launched recently by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), was earlier unveiled across several Arab and international cities in audio-visual and print formats. It sends out a message that there is a book out there on any interest one may have.
The campaign, which says it is the largest of its kind, also sees SBA offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on books through its collaboration with major e-commerce stores. To avail the discount, individuals must scan the QR Code found on advertisements or visit the dedicated webpage.