Sharjah: National Ambulance recently responded to a call to rescue a child in Sharjah who had fallen off her bed while playing, hitting the back of her head on the floor, resulting in a temporary loss of consciousness and her face turning blue.
After receiving the call on the 998 number from the child’s father, National Ambulance dispatched an ambulance and a fast-response unit to the spot in less than four minutes. The ambulance crew examined the child and attended to her until she fully regained her consciousness and became stable. The personnel stayed on to calm her down and make sure she was completely back to normal. Luckily, the child neither suffered any serious injuries nor did she need to be hospitalised. So the ambulance crew advised the parents to keep an eye on her overnight and call 998 if she developed any symptoms.
National Ambulance urged parents and care-givers to adhere to home safety measures and keep children under close supervision at all times in order to ensure their safety and minimise risks of potential home accidents such as falls, poisoning, suffocation, burns and other risks of injuries.
Accidents can happen and some can be fatal or have serious consequences for children. However, with careful supervision, caution and awareness most of these accidents can be prevented.