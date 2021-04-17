Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital on Wednesday, to facilitate medical collaboration in the field of medical education and research. This is in line with DHA’s strategic goal to provide high-quality, internationally recognised standards of accessible patient-centred care in the emirate.
The MoU will not only help facilitate collaboration in the field of medical education and research, but also assist in exchange of expertise that will foster collaboration in specialised paediatric fields of medicine such as organ transplant.
The MoU was signed by Awadh Al Ketbi, Director General of DHA, and Dr Abdulla Ibrahim Al Khayat, CEO of Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital at the DHA Headquarters.
High quality patient-centric care
The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Alawi Alsheikh Ali, Deputy Director General of DHA, Jamal Abdul Salam, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Dr Ramadan Alblooshi, Chief Regulatory Officer at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, Dr Mohamed Al Awadhi, COO at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital and a number of senior DHA officials.
Al Ketbi highlighted that DHA was keen to collaborate with esteemed medical and educational institutions with an aim to provide high-quality patient centred care. He added that fostering medical education and research, collaborating and sharing expertise — particularly in rare medical fields and knowledge transfer — are the key areas to help further develop and bolster Dubai’s health-care sector.
Al Ketbi also pointed out that DHA’s Latifa Hospital for Women and Children and Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital are recognised not only in the country, but also regionally for their expertise and this MoU will further open up avenues for collaboration with an aim to provide the highest quality of specialised paediatric care.