Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Sunday officially announced the launch of Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2023, with festivities set to begin across the emirate’s regions and cities from December 15 to January 20, 2024.
SCCI has invited all Sharjah shopping centres and commercial stores to participate in this major event, which provides them with an opportunity to expand their businesses, boost revenues, and showcase their products to a broad spectrum of shoppers and foreign visitors.
Sharjah Shopping Promotions, organised by SCCI in cooperation with a number of government agencies involved in economic affairs, is a vital event for the retail sector and other related sectors, coinciding with the holiday season, peak tourism activity, and the UAE’s hosting of several global and regional events.
Over the course of 37 days, the commercial and tourism event will offer Sharjah visitors and residents a “world-class shopping and entertainment experience catering to their needs and expectations”, organisers said.
Promotions and prizes
The programme is packed with promotions and major discounts on a variety of products and global brands, as well as winter festivities hosted by a unique lineup of renowned tourism destinations, landmarks, and prominent shopping centres across the emirate.
Sharjah Shopping Promotions will also feature a plethora of offers and prizes in shopping malls throughout the emirate.
Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general of the SCCI, said the Sharjah retail sector’s annual calendar includes many commercial and entertainment festivities, and Sharjah Shopping Promotions is a top event on this list. For the Chamber as its organiser, it offers a significant opportunity to further participate in consolidating the emirate’s global position as a renowned international shopping destination, while also advancing the retail sector, stimulating commercial market activity, and achieving sustainable growth.
Abdul Aziz Mohammed Shattaf, assistant director-general of Communication and Business Sector at Sharjah Chamber, said the organising committee is working continuously to prepare an outstanding edition of the event, packed with entertainment activities and promotional offers tailored for Sharjah residents and visitors of all ages.