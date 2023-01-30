Sharjah: The Sharjah Shopping Promotions concluded yesterday with the grand prize of an Infiniti car in the final draw being driven away by Iraqi shopper Mohammad Qasim Hassouni.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the latest edition of the annual promotions saw sales of over Dh200 million - a 30 per cent increase from previous records.
The city-wide event culminated on Sunday at Sahara Centre with a celebratory ceremony. The raffle draw saw five individuals win tourism packages, and 13 more were awarded vouchers ranging from Dh2,500 to Dh10,000.
Strategic partnership
Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, said this year’s promotions were marked by high sales and a strong turnout from visitors and tourists from around the world. This, he added, was due to the Chamber’s approach in forging ties with strategic partners to enhance the experience of residents and visitors during the event, especially between the government and private sector in Sharjah.
Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, director of the SCCI Media Department, said the event was an opportunity for shopping centres and shops to grow their businesses.
Hana Al Suwaidi, head of the SCCI’s Festival and Shows Department, said that during Sharjah Shopping Promotions, the emirate hosted many entertainment events and festivities.