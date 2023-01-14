Sharjah: A Jordanian man won a Dh10,000 voucher on Friday in the first draw of the ongoing Sharjah Shopping Promotions.
The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today announced the first 18 winners of vouchers and travel tickets during a ceremony held yesterday at Mega Mall.
Sharjah Shopping Promotions is ongoing in all cities and regions of the emirate and will continue till January 29.
Jordanian citizen Abdul Rahman Imad won the grand prize of a Dh10,000 purchase voucher. Additionally, four vouchers each worth Dh5,000 were awarded to Zamzam Abdullah, Christine Kassab, Nizar Syed, and Fatima Hassan.
Meanwhile, 13 other winners also received shopping vouchers worth Dh2,500 each and five tickets.
Hana Al Suwaidi, head of the SCCI’s Festival and Shows Department, congratulated the winners.
Grand prize
She also encouraged the public to increase their shopping for a greater chance of winning the grand prize of an Infiniti Q5 car (2023 model) on January 29.
Aisha Saleh Al Zarouni, a member of the Raffle Draw Committee, said that the Chamber is committed to organising initiatives and diversifying its programmes across Sharjah emirate in order to achieve one of its main goals of ensuring the happiness of society.