Sharjah: The 48-day ‘Sharjah Shopping Promotions’ concluded on Monday with a 40 per cent rise in the number of shoppers from its previous edition, organiser Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said.
Profits for retail and other business sectors also grew, SCCI said, adding that there was also a 25 per cent uptick in the volume of purchases.
Over 650 shops and stores took part in the event, offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on leading brands and various types of items, besides gifts and prizes, amid strict precautionary and preventive measures for COVID-19, said SCCI.
“We are pleased with the overwhelming success of this edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions which culminated in the significant rise in the sales volume of the shopping malls and retail stores,” said Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant General Manager for Communications and Business Sector, SCCI.
Jamal Said Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communications Department, General Coordinator of the Promotions, said: “Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to achieve outstanding successes. This is attributed to the SCCI’s innovative work mechanisms suitable for such recreational events in order to attract the largest possible number of shoppers and visitors.”
SCCI expanded the range of activities for this year’s edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions by sponsoring the fourth ‘Al Bataeh Folk Festival’ as the main event in the ‘Sharjah Shopping Offers’ agenda, which concluded its activities last week.