Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued a law reorganising Sharjah Police.
The law stipulates that the Sharjah Police Force is a regular civil body, whose executive management is affiliated to the General Command of Sharjah Police.
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued a law reorganising Sharjah Police.
The law stipulates that the Sharjah Police Force is a regular civil body, whose executive management is affiliated to the General Command of Sharjah Police.
Dr. Sheikh Sultan is its supreme commander. The Sharjah police force is consisting of "military-officers, staff-warrant and Civil servants. The force's members are subject to legislation in force in the Emirate.
As per the law, the force, which will have its own flag and logo, aims to achieve the maintain public security, public order and public morals, as well as provide reassurance to all members of society in the emirate.
Its duties also include protecting lives, money, property, vital facilities and public amenities in the emirate. It will also be responsible for promoting and spreading a culture of respect for the law among community members and activate the community's role in preventing crime and reducing its risks.
The force is responsible for combating and preventing crimes and arresting perpetrators in accordance with the procedures and legislation in force in the emirate.
Its responsibilities also include regulating traffic and ensuring compliance with traffic rules, educating community members on the importance of respecting and adhering to legislation and public order. The force is also responsible for implementation of laws, regulations, decisions, regulations, instructions and procedures they are entrusted to implement them.