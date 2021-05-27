The officer has been identified as First Assistant Rashid Ali Albahi

Car crash that resulted in the officer's death Image Credit: Sharjah police

Sharjah: A Sharjah Police officer was killed when the patrol car he was in crashed on the Mleiha Road, Sharjah police said on Thursday. The woman who caused the accident also died hours after the accident.

The police officer has been identified as First Assistant Rashid Ali Albahi. The woman, who caused the accident, was an Emirati and was identified as H.R.A.L. The impact of the crash resulted in her death as well, police said.

The Sharjah Police General Command said the first assistant duty officer was from the Traffic and Patrols Department and died in the line of duty.

The accident occurred around 10am today morning when his police patrol was parked on the side of Mleiha Road and a speeding car driven by the Emirati woman crashed into it from the back. The impact of the collision was such that the police vehicle was thrown into a distance and overturned with the deceased sitting inside.

The first assistant officer was working with the Sharjah Police Traffic Department for 14 years and was married with children.

Tributes pour in

The deceased’s colleagues and friends have mourned the loss of the officer who was known for his dedication and passion for his work. He was also a kind and generous man.

Social media platforms were also flooded with tributes from his colleague and friends.

The officer’s family have completed the funeral rites at the Al Sahaba mosque. The body was buried at the Sharjah cemetery.

Condolences were accepted over phone and video calls due to the pandemic.