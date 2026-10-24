Sharjah Police warn of Dh100,000 fine, jail for spreading fake news

Police urge residents to verify social media posts before forwarding them to others
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have warned residents against spreading rumours and unverified information on social media, reminding the public that offenders can face at least one year in prison and a fine of Dh100,000 or more under UAE law.
In an awareness video, Sharjah Police Headquarters highlighted how quickly misleading content can circulate online, causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among members of the public.
The video depicts common scenarios in which people receive alarming posts, including fake or outdated footage of industrial fires, and forward them to family and friends through messaging and social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram without verifying their authenticity.
Major Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police warned that even a single message could trigger widespread concern.
“A single message can be enough to cause anxiety among hundreds of people,” he said, stressing that spreading unverified information can undermine social stability and create fear based on false claims.
Sharjah Police reminded the public that publishing or sharing false news and rumours online can attract criminal penalties under Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes.
The provision addresses the use of electronic platforms to broadcast, publish or republish rumours, false news and misleading information.
According to the awareness message, violators face imprisonment for at least one year and fines starting at Dh100,000.
Police urged citizens and residents to take responsibility for the information they circulate online, warning that spreading false claims can harm individuals and society.
The public was advised to rely on official government entities and authorised news outlets for accurate information and to verify the source and authenticity of any content before sharing it.
Sharjah Police stressed that responsible digital behaviour is a collective responsibility and urged social media users to pause and check information before forwarding it to others.
Even a single false rumour, the authorities warned, can have consequences far beyond the original post.