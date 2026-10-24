GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Police warn of Dh100,000 fine, jail for spreading fake news

Police urge residents to verify social media posts before forwarding them to others

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Police warn that spreading fake news can lead to jail and Dh100,000 fines.
Sharjah Police warn that spreading fake news can lead to jail and Dh100,000 fines.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have warned residents against spreading rumours and unverified information on social media, reminding the public that offenders can face at least one year in prison and a fine of Dh100,000 or more under UAE law.

In an awareness video, Sharjah Police Headquarters highlighted how quickly misleading content can circulate online, causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among members of the public.

The video depicts common scenarios in which people receive alarming posts, including fake or outdated footage of industrial fires, and forward them to family and friends through messaging and social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram without verifying their authenticity.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Major Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police warned that even a single message could trigger widespread concern.

“A single message can be enough to cause anxiety among hundreds of people,” he said, stressing that spreading unverified information can undermine social stability and create fear based on false claims.

Jail and fines for spreading rumours

Sharjah Police reminded the public that publishing or sharing false news and rumours online can attract criminal penalties under Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes.

The provision addresses the use of electronic platforms to broadcast, publish or republish rumours, false news and misleading information.

According to the awareness message, violators face imprisonment for at least one year and fines starting at Dh100,000.

Check before sharing

Police urged citizens and residents to take responsibility for the information they circulate online, warning that spreading false claims can harm individuals and society.

The public was advised to rely on official government entities and authorised news outlets for accurate information and to verify the source and authenticity of any content before sharing it.

Sharjah Police stressed that responsible digital behaviour is a collective responsibility and urged social media users to pause and check information before forwarding it to others.

Even a single false rumour, the authorities warned, can have consequences far beyond the original post.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeSharjahcybercrimeSharjah Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE campaign urges residents to think before posting offensive comments online

One online insult could cost you Dh500,000 in the UAE

3m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE schools ban parents from taking and sharing photos

2m read
Police said the man’s wife and son left the UAE, while the murder case has been referred to Public Prosecution.

Sharjah Police deny murder victim’s family went missing

2m read
Sharjah Police earns ISO 26000 certification for social responsibility.

Sharjah Police earns ISO 26000 social responsibility

2m read