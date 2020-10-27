Sharjah: The Licensing Service Centre of the Sharjah Police completed 13,253 transactions during the third quarter of this year, according to the police.
Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Al Kay, Director of Vehicles and Drivers Licencing Department at Sharjah Police, said the statistics issued by the centre falls within the framework of Sharjah Police’s keenness to upgrade its services.
He explained that the transactions were covered by four services: Phone calls, WhatsApp, objection to traffic violations, suggestions and complaints. A total of 7,251 calls were received, followed by 5,379 WhatsApp enquiries, 619 objections to traffic violations and four suggestions and observations.
Lt. Col. Al Kay called on customers to take advantage of the smart services available on the website of the Sharjah Police www.shjpolice.gov.ae or via their app.