Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched an official account on the video sharing application Tik Tok to extend its public reach,
This step is part of Ministry of Interior’s strategy to provide the public with services in accordance with quality, efficiency and transparency, and to enhance customer satisfaction with the services provided.
The Sharjah Police General Command launched the account under the name “Shjpolice”. This is the seventh official account of the police on social media.
Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, praised the role that social media play in enhancing communication between security services and members of society and hoped that they are put to good use in keeping with the regulations.
Farah Touqan, Director of Public Policy in the Middle East and North Africa at Tik Tok, said: “We are delighted that Sharjah Police has joined Tik Tok, to be the first security institution in the region to have an account on the application. As the leading platform for creative expression through short videos, we look forward to working with Sharjah Police to raise awareness of the latest security information and guidance, as well as to review the great efforts that their team is making to enhance security and safety in the emirate of Sharjah. We are confident that this cooperation will pave the way for more institutions like Sharjah Police to reach a wider audience.”