Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has announced a Grade 12 Package for High School students graduating in the academic year 2020-21.
The package is the result of an innovation lab held on World Quality Day and includes the issuance of a Police Clearance Certificate and the opening of a traffic file. It is an extension to the well-known proactive service package aimed at ensuring customer satisfaction. This came with the aim of providing smart services to grade 12 graduates category, in an effort to enable them to complete their transactions with minimal effort, thus making the customer’s journey easier and more flexible.
Strategic partners
The launch of this package was made possible by strategic partners from the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Education Council, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and the Sharjah Driving Institute, according to Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police. The collaboration helped in carrying out the government’s cooperation guidelines in order to deliver proactive services that would bring satisfaction to clients in the United Arab Emirates.
Major General Al Shamsi said, “We seek to translate the concept of proactive service provision into a reality we live in.” He appreciated the work of the Customer Happiness Service Canters’ employees, urging them to go beyond in their efforts to make customers happy.
Major General Al Shamsi stressed that the General Command put the happiness of its customers at the top of its priority by understanding their needs, anticipating their ideas, and creating proactive services for them that exceed their expectations. He also praised the efforts of the employees of the Customer Happiness Service Centers, calling on them to redouble their efforts to make customers happy, in order to enhance the quality of life for members of the community, and to ensure the speedy completion of their transactions, in order to reduce the customer’s journey time, by providing services that exceed expectations.
As many as 2,611 of grade 12 students were targeted from 89 schools who had access to the package services. Text messages were sent to students, including a video material “video illustration” on how to take advantage of the package, with ease and without the need to visit police service centres.