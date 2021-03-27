Sharjah: Brigadier General Ahmad Haji Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police General Command, recently honoured Jordanian expat Abdul Rahman Taha for helping the police in rescuing a patient whose vehicle was stuck in the sand.
The Jordanian expat has been praised for his actions in aiding the Sharjah Police during an emergency.
Brigadier General Al Serkal explained that Taha was honoured in keeping with Sharjah Police’s policy to engage members of the community in spreading the spirit of cooperation for the greater cause of ensuring public security and safety.
Community role
He praised the role played by community members and their active contribution towards the joint responsibility in upholding community security through their active cooperation with the security services.
The Director General of Police Operations also praised the behaviour and speed of response of the rescue team, which was conducted by Paramedic Alaa Hassan from the Rescue Department, and First Police Officer Awad Hassan from the Traffic and Patrols Department.