Sharjah: Errant cyclists who disregard basic traffic safety laws on the emirate’s roads will have their bicycles and motorcycles permanently confiscated, Sharjah Police officials have warned.
Sharjah Police launched a a massive drive in cooperation with Sharjah Municipality and Bee’ah on Monday to clamp down on violators.
Sharjah Police will first focus on industrial areas, especially during peak morning hours.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, said the crackdown will also focus on bikers and cyclists who do not wear fluorescent safety jackets at night.
“The move comes after many campaigns have been launched by Sharjah Police in this connection. Now it’s time for implementation,” he said.
The main thrust of the campaign is to discourage cyclists and motorcyclists from weaving in and out of heavy traffic on Sharjah roads, he added.
Police have dispatched a pick-up truck which will patrol Sharjah streets and look out for erring motorcyclists and cyclists.