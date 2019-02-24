Dubai: Affected owners of commercial establishments and residential buildings will receive a substantial sum in compensation ahead of Sharjah’s development projects that are set to take place soon.
Under the directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, those affected by the upcoming development projects in Al Marijah and Al Shuwaiheen will receive a total amount of Dh250 million in compensation.
The Ruler of Sharjah on Sunday instructed the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey to “quickly compensate those affected by the implantation of the first phase” in the Heart of Sharjah.
The Heart of Sharjah is located in the old heritage and historical area in the centre of the city of Sharjah, and contains the most traditional and historical sites in the emirate.