Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, has added the ‘Smart Theory Tests’ service to its range of pioneering services for the public, aimed at enhancing customer happiness.
Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Ahmed Al Fardan, Head of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, said the recently added service is the first of its kind at the level of licensing departments in the country. The service allows applicants who want to undergo the theory test for driving licences to undertake the test online from anywhere, without the need to physically visit the customer happiness centres or the driving institutes.
Lt Col Al Fardan added that providing this service online will help reduce the flow of customers to service centres. He said this is part of the constant keenness of Sharjah Police to upgrade the level of its services and enhance customer satisfaction.
How to use the service
Lt Col Al Fardan explained that customers who wish to obtain this service need to access the website of Sharjah Driving Institute. After clearing a set of training sessions and obtaining a link sent by the institute, applicants need to verify their identity online by activating the camera on their computer or smart phone and then take the test. After completion of the test, depending upon the applicant’s performance, a pass certificate will be issued through SMS or on the applicant’s e-mail.