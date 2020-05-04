Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Sharjah: As part of current social distancing measures, the Sharjah Executive Council has extended the suspension of all social and sports events, it was announced on Monday.

Sharjah Radio and Television Authority announced the extension following directives of Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.