Sharjah: As part of current social distancing measures, the Sharjah Executive Council has extended the suspension of all social and sports events, it was announced on Monday.
Sharjah Radio and Television Authority announced the extension following directives of Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.
In line with the coronavirus-related precautionary measures, wedding ceremonies in events halls, hotels, government and community facilities, starting from Monday (May 4, 2020), correspodening to Ramadan 11, until the end of May 2020 and subject to extension.