1 of 12
A child plays with a kite at the Sempione park, after parks reopens in Milan.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 12
A commuter sits in a coach as red circles on the ground indicate where to stand to maintain distance between people at the Cardona underground metro station in Milan, as Italy starts to ease its lockdown, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Italians will be free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks from today as Europe's hardest-hit country eases back the world's longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 12
A soldier and medical worker check temperatures of commuters at Central Station in Milan. With Italy still in the throes of Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, more than 4 million people are cleared to return to work on Monday.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
4 of 12
Social distancing markings are seen at the NTN-ICSA factory that produces metal bearings for cars, planes and buses, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, San Benigno Canavese, Italy.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 12
A cleaning agent sprays disinfectant into a regional train after it arrived transporting commuters at the Cardona railway statio in Milan, as Italy starts to ease its lockdown.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
A woman and a child are seen at the beach in Naples, Italy.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 12
A construction worker is seen at a construction site, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of COVID-19 in Naples.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 12
People exercise on the street, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, Naples, Italy.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 12
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past the monitor of a thermal scanner at the Cadorna railway station.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 12
Police on horseback patrols as people stroll in the park of the Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 12
A worker cleans a pavement in Rome.
Image Credit: REUTERS
12 of 12
People wearing protective masks wait at a bus stop, in Rome.
Image Credit: REUTERS