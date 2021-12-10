Sharjah: A ten-week campaign was launched by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) on Thursday to boost tourism in the emirate. The campaign offers Sharjah visitors special tourism packages, including hotel accommodation, events and activities.
Launched by SCTDA, in collaboration with Sharjah’s tourism and hospitality sector, the initiative is aimed at highlighting Sharjah’s cultural, family, environmental and historical attractions.
A special campaign website was created for the purpose — www.findyoursharjah.com — with special offers on tourism packages in key areas of the emirate, including City of Sharjah, the Central Region and the East Coast at competitive prices.
Well-rounded destination
SCTDA chairman Khalid Jassim Al Midfa noted: “Sharjah possesses tremendous tourism potential that makes it a well-rounded destination for tourists from all countries around the world, thanks to the forward-thinking vision of its wise leadership, which has worked for years to develop the tourism sector, directing investment into major projects and outstanding destinations that keep pace with the emirate’s tourism growth and meet the aspirations of its visitors.”
“With the ‘Find your Sharjah’ campaign, we seek to further promote the emirate as a touristic, entertainment and cultural destination, providing visitors and tourists with exceptional options and experiences that allow them to explore the emirate and its activities, according to their personal preferences,” he added.
As for the list of destinations and events, it includes several attractions and activities developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), in addition to many restaurants and cafes throughout the emirate.