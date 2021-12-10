Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, on Thursday attended the opening day of the third edition of Gov Games 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Expo Village.
The first day saw a highly competitive contest between teams participating in the ‘Community Games Category’ and the ‘Government Entities - Men’s Category’. The latest edition of Gov Games is officially sponsored by MyWhoosh.
Sheikh Hamdan praised the competitive spirit of participating teams.
The competition’s nine obstacles will test their physical strength, mental abilities, and strategic thinking, Sheikh Hamdan said.
He added that the event further strengthens Dubai’s position as a hub for sports tournaments and supports the vision to make it the fittest city in the world, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The first day saw 36 teams compete in nine challenges on four tracks. The community category is a new addition to this edition of Gov Games.
The new category also aims to encourage the community’s participation in sports events and boost their fitness levels.
Gov Games 2021 is being held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Al Tadawi Medical Centre. The edition also features many entertainment events and raffle competitions.