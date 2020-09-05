Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on Saturday announced the launch of the ‘Publishers Club’, a virtual discussions platform sponsored by Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ).
The club will highlight opportunities and industry-wide challenges, SBA said, and bring industry professionals on a unified platform to present solutions for both common and unique issues being faced by businesses since the coronavirus pandemic.
The inaugural session will be held on September 9 on Zoom and will host Magdy Mohamed Abdalla Ibrahim, chairman of Mahy for Publishing & Distribution, from Egypt. The discussion will cover several topics, including innovative marketing techniques and how publishers can leverage social media platforms to drive their businesses.
Moderated by Dr Emad Eldeen Elakehal, founder and director of the United Kingdom and Egypt-based ibiidi Publishing, the virtual event will look at ways to maintain and expand book sales amid challenging market conditions, with a focus on the role of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in supporting the regional and international publishing sector.
Faisal Al Nabodah, general coordinator of SIBF’s Publishers Conference, said SBA was keen on continuing its activities to “revitalise” the publishing industry by bringing together global experts to discuss the issues and suggest solutions.
He added: “SBA is keen to continue these efforts through the Publishers Club by taking advantage of the technological possibilities available to us today, and offer a digital platform for all publishers to voice their concerns about the most important issues facing their businesses as well as the industry as a whole, expand their network and bring to the table practical solutions that will help the industry under the current circumstances.”