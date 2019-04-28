The Island is located 110 kilometres north of Sharjah and is know for sandy beaches

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi Image Credit: EPAA

The 20th edition of the Sir Bu Nair Festival was launched on Sunday with the theme of ‘The Sea is our life’ in bid to highlight the Sharjah island’s spirit, natural beauty and heritage.

The two-day-festival is being organized by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah in collaboration with Sharjah Police and other government departments.

Sir Bu Nair Island is located 110 kilometres north of Sharjah. Sea salt is extracted here and the island is known for its sandy beaches, clear water and rich coral and fish life.

Sir Bu Nair Island is listed in the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in order to protect its ecology and rich biodiversity. It is also included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Sir Bu Nair Festival, said, “The 20th Sir Bu Nair Festival coincides with the Year of Tolerance. During the festival, will host a variety of interesting activities, events and programmes for all members of the community in Sir Bu Nair Protected Area.

A tourism destination with diverse natural resources, the island is of environmental significance.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “Sir Bu Nair’s authenticity and its historical, cultural and environmental significance have been preserved. “A site of global importance, the island is of interest to international environmental organisations,” she added.

Al Suwaidi added, “We have been highlighting Sir Bu Nair Island’s uniqueness and environmental, historical and cultural importance for twenty years. We are also helping preserve wildlife and protect the marine environment and its resources.”